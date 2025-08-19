Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 193.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 512,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

