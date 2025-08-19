LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

