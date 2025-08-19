Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.3%

LAD opened at $304.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.03. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.32 and a 12 month high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

