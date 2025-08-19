LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 52,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 132.60, a current ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DJT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,439.49. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.