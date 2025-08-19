Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$15.67. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 1,800,302 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.90.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.