ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.