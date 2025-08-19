Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in NOV Inc. $NOV

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NOV were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,064,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after buying an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.3% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 90,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 49,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.5%

NOV stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.40.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.