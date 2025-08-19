Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $284,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

FIZZ opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

