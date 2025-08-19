Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

