Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,495 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $184,863.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,402.39. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,712.44. This represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,121 shares of company stock valued at $787,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

