Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,322 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,817,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,337,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,834,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

