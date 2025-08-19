Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 264 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WEX were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1,684.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 190,605 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5,562.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148,456 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 27,871.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,206 shares of company stock worth $665,265. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

