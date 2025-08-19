Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 647 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AGCO by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,054 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,903,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,327 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.8%

AGCO stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

