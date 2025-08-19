Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,488 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 469,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 384,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,493,056.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,439.36. This trade represents a 100.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

