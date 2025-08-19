Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 678 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

