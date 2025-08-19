Matson, Inc. $MATX Stock Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Matson were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MATX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MATX opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

