McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.9% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Apple Stock Down 0.3%

AAPL opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.