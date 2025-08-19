McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

MGRC opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,521.74. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

