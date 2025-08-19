MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. $MCBS Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $726.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

