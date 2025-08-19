MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 15,651.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,030,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after buying an additional 944,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 668,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFA Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 177,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

