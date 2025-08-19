Miller Financial Services LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Miller Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

