Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 977,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.97 and a beta of 0.83. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

