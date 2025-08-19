MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) vs. Textron (NYSE:TXT) Critical Comparison

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) and Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MTU Aero Engines and Textron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 0 1 2 3.67 Textron 0 6 6 0 2.50

Textron has a consensus target price of $92.6667, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Textron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Textron is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Dividends

Profitability

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Textron pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MTU Aero Engines pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Textron pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Textron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 10.60% 26.39% 7.27% Textron 5.80% 14.26% 6.12%

Volatility & Risk

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textron has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Textron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Textron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 3.03 $684.97 million $8.66 26.03 Textron $13.70 billion 1.03 $824.00 million $4.42 17.92

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than MTU Aero Engines. Textron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTU Aero Engines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Textron on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, powersports products, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. The Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aviation aircraft and Bell helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.