Mueller Water Products $MWA Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $227,335.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067.57. This trade represents a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2%

MWA stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

