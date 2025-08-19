Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as high as C$13.72. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.68, with a volume of 105,323 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

