National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,751 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 597.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $198,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,930. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GBX opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

