National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 18,864 Shares of SNDL Inc. $SNDL

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SNDL were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 722.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SNDL during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in SNDL by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.57. SNDL Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

SNDL Profile

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.