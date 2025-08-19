National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,006 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

