National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 608 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $199.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.91, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,176,436 shares of company stock valued at $259,714,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

