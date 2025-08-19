National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ciena were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 478,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

