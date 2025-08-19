National Bank of Canada FI Buys 11,500 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. $STIM

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 19,491.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 337,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 156.36%. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

