National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 473,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

