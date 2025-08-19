National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC raised Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

