National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

ACWX stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $63.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

