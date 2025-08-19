National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
