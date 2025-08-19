National Bank of Canada FI Has $114,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Natera were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Natera by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $960,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,132,054.10. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $9,227,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.