National Bank of Canada FI Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $9,463,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 33.8% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.8%

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

