National Bank of Canada FI Has $129,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

