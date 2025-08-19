National Bank of Canada FI Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,900. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

