National Bank of Canada FI Has $67,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF $EIS

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 930.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EIS opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $97.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

