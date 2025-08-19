National Bank of Canada FI Has $78,000 Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 297,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 728,241 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,838,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 393,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,867,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 459,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE TGB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.