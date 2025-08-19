National Bank of Canada FI Has $85,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK $OZK

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,077,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after buying an additional 263,913 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 5,021.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 238,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

