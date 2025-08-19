National Bank of Canada FI Has $88,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,492,000 after purchasing an additional 481,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.