National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 526.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,090,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

