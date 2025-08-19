National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE MAIN opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

