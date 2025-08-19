National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,571,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39,269.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $662.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

