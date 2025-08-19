National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $91,000 Investment in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,706 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1,699.2% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,246,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 231,018 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 149,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,144.58. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

