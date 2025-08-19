National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

