National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UiPath by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,505,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares in the company, valued at $62,875,613.68. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

