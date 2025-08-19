National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,094 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. $FARO

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO Technologies stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a PE ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $44.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.